Aug. 21, 1994
Two tractor-trailer drivers were injured when their rigs collided in Fleming. Cayuga County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Watkins said that at 8:47 a.m., a rig driven by Christopher J. Rogers, 22, of Fulton, failed to stop at a stop sign at Skillet and Bluefield roads. Rogers' rig collided with a tractor-trailer driven by George E. Larkin, 47, of 138 South St., Auburn. Both men were transported to Auburn Memorial Hospital by Fleming ambulances. Larkin was in stable condition while Rogers was treated for a leg injury and released. He was ticketed for passing a stop sign and for driving an uninspected vehicle. Assisting the sheriff's office were New York State Police and both Fleming fire departments.