Aug. 26, 1994
Wegmans has announced plans to expand its downtown store, demolishing three downtown buildings along the way.
The Schine Theater and Masonic Temple on South Street and Lor-Mor Building on Genesee Street would come down to make way for a bigger store and parking lot, according to Ann Hyatt, Wegmans consumer affairs manager.
No time frame for Wegmans' plans was released.
The Schine and Masonic Temple are pivotal in the city's plans to revitalize downtown, and some say losing these landmarks means losing another part of Auburn's history.
Others say the buildings are in bad shape and nothing is being done to preserve them. They say Wegmans' expansion will mean more tax revenue and better shopping.
Last week, John Bouck, a local real estate developer and owner of Bouck Real Estate, took out demolition permits for the Schine and the temple. Bouck is acting on Wegmans' behalf by getting preliminary purchase deals, or options to purchase, with the buildings' owners.
As part of his arrangement with Wegmans, he had to get demolition permits for the Schine and the temple. Bouck said Wegmans has not asked him to take out a permit for the Lor-Mor Building yet.