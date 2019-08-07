Aug. 7, 1994
Despite a remarkable year on the field, the Auburn Astros are producing disappointing results at the ticket booth.
While they are near the top of the 14-team New York-Penn League standings, attendance has dropped so precipitously that fewer fans are going through Falcon Park's turnstiles than almost anywhere else.
In their final season at the historic Falcon Park, the Astros are now neck-and-neck with the St. Catharines Blue Jays for the worst average attendance in the NY-P — drawing an average of about 750 fans a game, about the same as last year.
Compare that to the whopping 4,125 average gate for the New Jersey team (in the northwest area of the state); the 3,814 average in the Hudson Valley, near Poughkeepsie; or the 2,843 fans that have been taking seats in the Northeast section of Vermont.
The disappointing draw at Falcon Park comes at a crucial time. Fundraisers are still seeking the money for a new $3.4 million stadium whose economic success is predicated on paying fans.
The new park will be paid for by a combination of funds from the state, the city, the county and private donations.
Though the state and city funds are set, private donations are $100,000 short of a $260,000 goal. That has caused county lawmakers to balk at releasing their share.
So why isn't the team drawing consistently? Explanations include apathy, exciting major league pennant races on television, the crumbling state of the old park and the attraction of other summer activities in the Finger Lakes.
Still, just last week, the Astros had their largest crowd of the season, over 2,400 for Sen. Mike Nozzolio Night.
And team officials say more fans have been turning out in the last few weeks. They blame a lackluster start for keeping the average down.
They say a brand-spanking-new stadium might just be the key to packing the stands next year.
"I think the new ballpark will have an impact on people," said former Auburn team president and NY-P President Leo Pinckney. "It happens in every city. This is going to help the situation.
Do people in Cayuga County care about the Astros? It certainly seemed so last year, when hundreds of fans packed City Council and county Legislature meetings to lobby for a new stadium.
But that support hasn't translated into any more fans at the ballpark.
With the exception of 1981, Auburn has had baseball every year since 1958. Maybe it's just that fans take the team for granted.
After a few years of losing teams, the Astros are competing for their division championship. The old axiom, "Nothing sells better than a winning team," may not be applicable here.
Nevertheless, Pinckney said, "Now that they have a winning team, they should want to see it."