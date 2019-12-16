Dec. 16, 1999
FINGER LAKES REGION — When it comes to shopping virtually this Christmas, businesses throughout the Finger Lakes region are taking advantage of the national craze. Whether it be an informational home page or an online catalog, several local entrepreneurs have set up shop in cyberspace.
"There ain't no other way to go," said Carmen Cosentino, who jumped on the web three years ago with a site designed by Auburn resident Matt Mallory for his family business, Cosentino's Florist. Between a website linked to FTD and another in the works, Cosentino has three sites for his flower shop and one for his wife's enterprise, Anne Marie's Fudge.
"We think that the future is here," he said, sitting at his computer and navigating through his most extensive site. "If Cosentinon's is going to go into the 21st century, which we are, then this is just one more avenue to get as many orders as we can."