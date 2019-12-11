Dec. 11, 1999
AUBURN — The Vietnam veterans were there to donate to the needy, but found memories and unity were abundant.
When the incarcerated Vietnam veterans entered the visitors room they immediately moved to embrace the other vets gathered to meet them. Smiling ear to ear, embracing and clapping each other on the back, the incarcerated veterans looked touched to see their "brothers" on the outside.
And when inmate James O'Connor bowed his head and led a prayer for fallen vets, his difficulty speaking gave testament to his emotions.
Vietnam veterans from the prison have organized fund drives to benefit the needy in the Auburn area since 1991. Canned food from inmates is donated to the St. Alphonsus Church and the food pantry at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn.
Part of those funds also goes to the Love Dinner held on Valentine's Day, said John Sroka, an Auburn Correctional Facility employee who helps organize the event.