James O'Connor, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 205, receives an embrace from friend and fellow Auburn Correctional Facility inmate Gerald Weir while O'Connor begins to display hats and scarves knitted by inmates to be given to poor families in the area. The veterans presented money, canned goods and handmade hats, scarves and moccasins they had been making all year to area organizations during a gathering at the prison.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 11, 1999

AUBURN — The Vietnam veterans were there to donate to the needy, but found memories and unity were abundant.

When the incarcerated Vietnam veterans entered the visitors room they immediately moved to embrace the other vets gathered to meet them. Smiling ear to ear, embracing and clapping each other on the back, the incarcerated veterans looked touched to see their "brothers" on the outside.

And when inmate James O'Connor bowed his head and led a prayer for fallen vets, his difficulty speaking gave testament to his emotions.

Vietnam veterans from the prison have organized fund drives to benefit the needy in the Auburn area since 1991. Canned food from inmates is donated to the St. Alphonsus Church and the food pantry at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn.

Part of those funds also goes to the Love Dinner held on Valentine's Day, said John Sroka, an Auburn Correctional Facility employee who helps organize the event.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

