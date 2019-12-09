{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Auburn High student and Junior ROTC member Cassy Converse salutes with other members of the Junior ROTC during the national anthem in the Auburn High School gymnasium. The ROTC students were there for their annual presentation ceremony and family night.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 9, 1999

AUBURN — The Junior ROTC at Auburn High School handed out awards Wednesday night in more than 20 categories to its 55 cadets for the year's work as a bout 200 family members and friends cheered them on.

They marched out in their snappy navy blue uniforms, highlighted by their spit-shined shoes.

The awards event was held for the first time in the high school gym with Principal Charles Mitchell, Assistant Superintendent Phillip Grajko, local recruiters from the U.S. Air Force and Army, and a handful of graduate cadets in attendance.

"We've got a great group of cadets this year," said Major Ben Viglietta. Male cadets at the high school outnumber women by a 32 to 23 split, he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

