Ashley Lattimore, of Auburn, views the AIDS quilts on display at the Schweinfurth Art Center. "I came to support the Teen AIDS Task Force and remember the people in the community who are suffering from AIDS," she said. The quilt viewing followed the Cayuga County AIDS Task Force's candlelight vigil at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church on Genesee Street.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 2, 1999

AUBURN — Community members expressed hope that one day the AIDS epidemic will be over, the sick will be healed and the stress on society will be removed.

Wearing red ribbons and lighting candles in memory of AIDS victims Wednesday night, 79 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church.

The Cayuga County AIDS Council sponsored the fourth annual vigil remembering those victimized by AIDS to coincide with the 12th World AIDS Day. Nearly 80 men, women and students lighted candles as they proceeded to walk along Genesee Street to the Schweinfurth Art Center for a reception and viewing of the National NAMES Project quilts.

The vigil was a time for mourning and remembering those who have died of AIDS with poetry readings, the singing of "Amazing Grace" and a prayer offered in compassion for those infected and affected by HIV and AIDS.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

