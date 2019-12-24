Dec. 24, 1999
AUBURN — Julian Schneiders and Natsuki Yamada bit into their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They chewed and swallowed.
"It's different, I would say," Schneiders said.
Schneiders, a German exchange student, and Yamada, a Japanese exchange student, tried their first peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on television Wednesday. They participated in a segment of "Maroon Morning Madness," a student-run television program at Auburn High School.
Students in Andrea Fusco's journalism class drag themselves to the television studio at 7:30 a.m. each day. They come in with a general idea of what they'll talk about on the show, but many segments are spontaneous, said Fusco, the show's advisor.
The show runs from 7:35 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. and is broadcast live in the cafeteria, the main office and homerooms. Some students work behind the scenes, manning the two cameras or the sound board. Others sit in front of the camera as anchors, commentators or promoters.
"They really run things themselves," Fusco said. "You start off by guiding them and you hope that soon they won't need you as much and become independent. That makes me really proud."