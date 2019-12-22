Dec. 22, 1999
SYRACUSE — On the drive over, the signs of Christmas were everywhere.
Homes along Route 5 had wreaths on the windows and doors, the Inn Between restaurant had a decorated blue spruce in the front window, and one home had Santa hats atop the two concrete lions at the end of the driveway.
Members of the Auburn High wrestling team took in those sights as they gazed out the bus windows en route to visiting other kids in the cancer unit at University Hospital. The children there had a few homemade decorations among the sterile equipment, in a hospital where many will spend their Christmas holiday.
Seven wrestlers came from Auburn, giving out presents and generating enough good cheer to bring smiles to the faces of everyone on the floor.