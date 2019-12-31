Dec. 31, 1999
CAYUGA COUNTY — Either worries of Y2K disasters have dissipated over the year or many county residents never bought the hype.
"Hype" was the word most people used to describe tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations and the computer glitch that led the headlines all year long.
"What goes on is what goes on," said Joe Barwinczok, of Auburn. "I'm not doing anything to prepare."
And the hype won't stop Barwinczok from going out to supper New Year's Eve and having a few drinks.
Helen Knapp went ahead and bought a generator — just in case — but not necessarily for the new year. A backup electrical supply is a good thing to have, and one need only remember the July 4 storm to know why it is a good idea, she said.
And if the power should fail, Knapp's family will be able to congregate at her home.
"If the power goes out, the family is coming over," Knapp said.