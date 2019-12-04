{{featured_button_text}}
Martha Baird, of Sennett, puts the finishing touches on a Christmas tree at Emerson Park. She works for Auburn Steel.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 4, 1999

AUBURN — 'Tis the season for festive holiday events. And the festivities have already begun at Emerson Park, where the annual Festival of Trees is now open.

The festival is open through Sunday, then again from Thursday through Dec. 12.

"We have really expanded from last year's celebration," said Jessica Kline, special events coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce of Auburn and Cayuga County. "It has become such a popular event that we have added a lot this year."

This year's celebration has grown to include trees donated by a number of local businesses, all of which are available for bidding. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

