Dec. 8, 1999
AUBURN — Hanukkah is a minor religious holiday in the Jewish calendar. It is not commanded by Torah and barely mentioned by the Talmud.
But it is a holiday about the survival of the Jewish spirit. It recalls the story of being Jewish in a non-Jewish world, which many believe continues to speak to those who live in largely Christian communities like Auburn.
"We have 40 to 45 member families at Temple B'Nai Israel, many of them are both Jewish and Christian in their religious beliefs," said Elaine Cohen, Hebrew school superintendent in Auburn. "We are not a large congregation. Our rabbi is part-time and just started in September for our Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays."
Rabbi Charles Dobrusin flies into Syracuse from Chicago once a month to celebrate the Sabbath at B'Nai Israel. He held Sabbath services on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Then he joined the congregation in celebrating the lighting of the second candle in the Festival of Lights of Hanukkah last weekend.