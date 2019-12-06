{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Street singer Stephen Baird, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, entertains Janine Kirkpatrick, 7, and her sister, Christine, 9, of Freeville, during the 26th annual Holiday Festival Craft Show at Cayuga Community College.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 6, 1999

AUBURN — Everything from soup to nuts — dried soup mixes and walnut shell Christmas ornaments — was available at the 26th annual Holiday Festival Craft Show at Cayuga Community College this weekend.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Hundreds of shoppers browsed the wares of more than 150 vendors of handcrafted items and ethnic foods.

And when they tired of shopping there were entertainers to enjoy, including Andes Manta, Acoustic Captivity Dominic Gaudious, guitarist Roger Hernandez, puppeteer and minstrel Stephen Baird and a comedy presentation of "A Christmas Carol." 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0