Dec. 6, 1999
AUBURN — Everything from soup to nuts — dried soup mixes and walnut shell Christmas ornaments — was available at the 26th annual Holiday Festival Craft Show at Cayuga Community College this weekend.
Hundreds of shoppers browsed the wares of more than 150 vendors of handcrafted items and ethnic foods.
And when they tired of shopping there were entertainers to enjoy, including Andes Manta, Acoustic Captivity Dominic Gaudious, guitarist Roger Hernandez, puppeteer and minstrel Stephen Baird and a comedy presentation of "A Christmas Carol."