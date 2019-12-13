Dec. 13, 1999
AUBURN — Cayuga County celebrated its history Sunday as hundreds of visitors toured five local museums.
At the 23rd annual Holiday Season Open House, the Cayuga Museum, Willard Chapel, Seward House, Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center and Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum reported large and enthusiastic crowds.
"There were a lot of faces that I hadn't seen before. People who had never been here, or people who had not been here in a very long time," said Stephanie Przybylek, curator of the Cayuga Museum. "People get so busy, and there's so much going on every weekend, it always becomes a case of, 'I'm going to go here or there.' With everything open on the same day, you can make a whole day of it and go from place to place."