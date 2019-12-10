Dec. 10, 1999
AUBURN — On Sunday afternoon, five local museums will join forces for the 23rd annual Holiday Season Open House.
The Seward House, the Willard Chapel, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and the Schweinfurth Art Center will offer the community an opportunity to celebrate both local history and cultural diversity in a festive and educational environment.
"Several museums in the community got together to have a day when they could offer the public a chance to see what they offer," said Stephanie Przybylek, curator of the Cayuga Museum.
Przybylek said the main event at the Cayuga Museum will be the dedication of the new office and public space at the museum.