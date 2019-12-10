{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Cherelle Byrd, 9, left, and Jenna Dombrowski, 9, both fourth-graders at Owasco Elementary School, look at a light fixture in the library of the Seward House Museum in Auburn. The Owasco students were visiting the museum as part of a lesson in state and local history.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 10, 1999

AUBURN — On Sunday afternoon, five local museums will join forces for the 23rd annual Holiday Season Open House.

The Seward House, the Willard Chapel, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and the Schweinfurth Art Center will offer the community an opportunity to celebrate both local history and cultural diversity in a festive and educational environment.

"Several museums in the community got together to have a day when they could offer the public a chance to see what they offer," said Stephanie Przybylek, curator of the Cayuga Museum.

Przybylek said the main event at the Cayuga Museum will be the dedication of the new office and public space at the museum.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

