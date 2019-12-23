Dec. 23, 1999
CAYUGA COUNTY — More people spent last Christmas away from home, and this year leaving home for the holidays could be just as popular.
The 44.6 million Americans expected to travel at least 100 miles this Christmas represent a 1 percent dip from last year's record 45.2 million travelers, according to the AAA of Western and Central New York.
"In a nut shell, travel is not a record setter as it was this time last year," AAA spokeswoman Diana Dibble said.
Though 1 percent is not a significant decline, it is the first projected decline in Christmas travel since 1990, she said.
Even though most domestic flights do not fly at midnight unless they are traveling from coast to coast, people are nervous about taking off and then not being able to get back because of the Y2K bug, said Tara Renner of Adams Travel Agency.
"I think a lot of people are very nervous about traveling on Jan. 1," Renner said. "I think Y2K is definitely playing a part in it, but it's also a holiday, and a Saturday. Most people figure they want to come back Sunday or Monday. So I think it's a combination of things that are keeping people from traveling over the new year."