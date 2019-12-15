Dec. 15, 1999
WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors and the Cayuga County Legislature met for the first time in three years Tuesday night but took no action and shared no new information with the public about the Cayuga Indian land claim case.
About 60 members of Upstate Citizens for Equality protested the land claim and any potential settlement outside the Seneca County Office Building before the meting.
As thick, wet snowflakes fell, property owners burned copies of their deeds in a wastebasket.
Lonnie Robinson-Kellogg, who owns 202 acres of land in Tyre, said landowners came out because they fear their representatives will force a settlement on them.
"The attorneys who have been appointed to represent us were actually hired to settle," she said. "That precludes us from legal recourse."