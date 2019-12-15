{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

The members of the Cayuga County Legislature and Seneca County Board of Supervisors met jointly at the Seneca County Office Building to discuss pending Indian land claim issues. Cayuga County Legislators Jeff Blauvelt, left, and Ray Lockwood join Seneca Falls Supervisor Janette Pfeiff at the start of the meeting.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 15, 1999

WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors and the Cayuga County Legislature met for the first time in three years Tuesday night but took no action and shared no new information with the public about the Cayuga Indian land claim case.

About 60 members of Upstate Citizens for Equality protested the land claim and any potential settlement outside the Seneca County Office Building before the meting.

As thick, wet snowflakes fell, property owners burned copies of their deeds in a wastebasket.

Lonnie Robinson-Kellogg, who owns 202 acres of land in Tyre, said landowners came out because they fear their representatives will force a settlement on them.

"The attorneys who have been appointed to represent us were actually hired to settle," she said. "That precludes us from legal recourse."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0