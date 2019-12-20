Dec. 20, 1999
OWASCO — Gary Atkins spent a week putting up the Christmas display at his Owasco Road home.
He wound 12,000 bulbs around his house, his fence and his variety of Christmas character cutouts. He constructed a candy cane archway in his driveway — a new addition this season — with the help of his son, Steven. Candy canes blink and dance up and down the white archway near a sign that labels the yard, "The North Pole." Next year, Atkins hopes to create a blinking New York City skyline in his yard, he said.
For the past eight years, Atkins has been adding and improving his Christmas decor. He buys the lights at store sales and makes wooden cutouts like candy canes and reindeer in his workshop.
"I do it for the kids, young and old," Atkins said.