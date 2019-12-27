Dec. 27, 1999
SCIPIO — Gail Perkins really loves cats. Just how that fondness turned into a private rescue mission for abandoned felines is not quite clear, even to Perkins.
"I always had cats," she said. "I got more over the years but it has really gotten to be a lot over the last six or seven years."
"A lot" may be a subjective term, but most people would agree with Perkins that the 43 or so cats that live with her fit the bill.
You have free articles remaining.
Most are found abandoned or are barn cats that don't look as if they will survive that tough life.
Perkins falls in love with them and brings them home.
"I said to my vet, 'Doc, how can I stop?' He said, 'I don't know, Gail, you've just got a soft heart,'" Perkins said.