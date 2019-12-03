Dec. 3, 1999
SKANEATELES —Village residents worried about having a Walmart-sized recreation center built in their neighborhood came to Thursday's planning board meeting expecting a chance to speak on the plans, but were left muted as the board nixed comment on the center.
The board did allow public comment on subdivision plans to the property that may house the proposed recreation center at Austin Park. Residents will have to wait until next month for a chance to discuss the scope of the center.
"I was led to believe we could talk about it," said Bob Honcharski, who lives adjacent to the proposed development. "This is what has happened before."
You have free articles remaining.
Honcharski said village boards have met twice to approve plans in conjunction with the park, including a law that created a zoning area specifically for public use.
At that time, the public was only allowed to comment on the law itself, but not the recreation center plans, Honcharski said.
Public comment on the recreation center has been delayed until Jan. 6, when the planning board will have a public hearing on the site plans for the center. At that time, those wishing to speak on the plan can do so, officials said.