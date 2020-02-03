On this day in history for Feb. 3, 2020: Face to face in Auburn
top story
LOOKING BACK

On this day in history for Feb. 3, 2020: Face to face in Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

Feb. 3, 2000

Morgan Clancy, the 20-month-old daughter of Brian and Colleen Clancy, gives new meaning to the phrase "here's looking at you, kid" while posing for the camera recently.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News