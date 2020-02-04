On this day in history for Feb. 4, 2020: Launching a boxing career in Auburn
top story
LOOKING BACK

On this day in history for Feb. 4, 2020: Launching a boxing career in Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Mike Zeller, 21, is a young boxer learning the fight game, one punch at a time under manager/trainer Quadir Muntaqin.

 The Citizen file

Feb. 5, 1995

(No paper for Feb. 4, 1994)

Being a boxer is a tough life.

Being a boxer in a non-boxing community like Auburn is a tougher life.

Being a boxer without other boxers to train with, or even a facility to go to, is the toughest life. But that's the way Auburn's Mike Zeller has been going about starting his boxing career.

"It's a rush when you're in the ring," he said. "It's like nothing else."

Zeller started his quest one year ago this month. He had known manager/trainer Quadir Muntaqin for a few years and enlisted his help. Despite not playing organized sports, Zeller had the desire and some ability for the fight game. The two trained at the P&R building on Washington Street until a fire forced them to move into the basement of Zeller's house.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News