On this day in history for Feb. 4, 2020: Launching a boxing career in Auburn

Feb. 5, 1995
(No paper for Feb. 4, 1994)
Being a boxer is a tough life.
Being a boxer in a non-boxing community like Auburn is a tougher life.
Being a boxer without other boxers to train with, or even a facility to go to, is the toughest life. But that's the way Auburn's Mike Zeller has been going about starting his boxing career.
"It's a rush when you're in the ring," he said. "It's like nothing else."
Zeller started his quest one year ago this month. He had known manager/trainer Quadir Muntaqin for a few years and enlisted his help. Despite not playing organized sports, Zeller had the desire and some ability for the fight game. The two trained at the P&R building on Washington Street until a fire forced them to move into the basement of Zeller's house.
— Compiled by David Wilcox