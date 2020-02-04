On this day in history for Feb. 4, 2020: Launching a boxing career in Auburn

Feb. 5, 1995

(No paper for Feb. 4, 1994)

Being a boxer is a tough life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Being a boxer in a non-boxing community like Auburn is a tougher life.

Being a boxer without other boxers to train with, or even a facility to go to, is the toughest life. But that's the way Auburn's Mike Zeller has been going about starting his boxing career.

"It's a rush when you're in the ring," he said. "It's like nothing else."

Zeller started his quest one year ago this month. He had known manager/trainer Quadir Muntaqin for a few years and enlisted his help. Despite not playing organized sports, Zeller had the desire and some ability for the fight game. The two trained at the P&R building on Washington Street until a fire forced them to move into the basement of Zeller's house.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0