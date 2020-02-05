On this day in history for Feb. 5, 2020: Wells names new president

Feb. 5, 1995

AURORA — The board of trustees of Wells College unexpectedly named a new president Friday, the same afternoon that students staged a sit-in to protest cuts in faculty and classes.

The new president of this lakeside women's college is Lisa Marsh Ryerson, formerly dean of students. She replaces Robert Plane, who had been president for three years and now has been named president emeritus.

The board of trustees made the announcement at a hastily arranged campus-wide meeting late in the afternoon. The meeting was announced at lunchtime. Such meetings are said to be rare occurrences on campus.

Ryerson could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, students say the trustees Friday night voted 15-1, with one abstention, to cut five full-time equivalent faculty positions. But an official college statement released Saturday morning did not include that information.

The rumors of faculty cuts were no surprise. An announcement of imminent layoffs to faculty and staff was made in mid-December, and the administration said in a letter sent out last week that faculty cuts were proposed.

But the naming of the new president shocked many on the campus.

The changeover in leadership comes at a time when the college is facing financial pressures and what many say is dropping enrollment. At least nine of a total enrollment of 398 have left the college so far this year.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

