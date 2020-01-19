On this day in history for Jan. 19, 2020: Arctic cold hits Auburn

Jan. 19, 2000

FINGER LAKES REGION — For many people in the area, the arctic blast that hit this week is an inconvenience, requiring more bundling up in the morning and more scraping off the car.

But for some who live without heat, either on the streets or in under-heated homes, the cold can become more than an inconvenience. It can be deadly.

The Cayuga County Health and Human Services Agency has several programs to help needy people get through the cold weather.

Sandie Gilliland, director of temporary assistance, said that one of the programs that helps in times like this is HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program). She said the program starts around Nov. 15 and goes until the allocation from the federal government is gone, which is usually around spring.

The program is for low-income or elderly people who have a heating need, depending on age, income and individual expenses.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

