On this day in history for Jan. 17, 2020: Auburn celebrates Dr. King

Jan. 17, 2000

AUBURN — Seventy-one years after his birth and 31 years after his death, the Rev. Martin Luther King and his accomplishments were honored by about 100 Auburn residents and members of the clergy who gathered to remind one another to work toward his goals.

As a pastor and a learned man, King worked toward change through nonviolent action, believing education and faith in God would reward black people with equality.

As the pews of Auburn First Church of God in Christ filled Sunday, song, scripture and speech encapsulated the life and lifelong workings of both Jesus Christ and King.

"This man was not a hater. He was a lover," said elder Willie Murray, pastor of the Auburn Apostolic Church. "Martin gave his life so we may become one. He talked about loving them who hated him, just like Jesus said love thy enemy."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

