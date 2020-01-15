On this day in history for Jan. 15, 2020: Auburn home featured on HGTV

Jan. 15, 2000

AUBURN — The Tucker House at 24 Grover St. in Auburn will share the limelight with other homes from across the state when the weekly television show "Restore America" airs a segment at 10 p.m. Sunday on HGTV, Adelphia Cable channel 19.

The former home of Capt. William Swain is owned by Donna and John Arpino. Producer Bruce Halford has included backdrops from various Cayuga County locations, such as Emerson Park, the Harriet Tubman Home, Willard Memorial Chapel, the Seward House Museum and the Cayuga Museum as part of the segment.

The Tucker House has been labeled "the jewel of Grover Street" by many, including the Arpinos themselves. The home was originally built by Swain, a captain from Nantucket back in the 1830s, and was in disarray when the Arpinos purchased it.

Halford was in town for several days in the fall filming the Bob Vila-hosted television show, with interviews with several people, including Auburn City Planner Michael Long and restoration contractors Ted and George Kinder, of MCK Associates of Syracuse. Two hours of taping on film was edited down for a five-and-a-half minute segment from Halford's home office in Philadelphia before being sent out to Vila to do voice-overs from his Boston headquarters.

