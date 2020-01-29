On this day in history for Jan. 29, 2020: Auburn meat market Tarby's closes

Jan. 29, 2000

AUBURN — From 20 to 1, the number of meat markets with open doors to the Auburn community has dwindled since the 1960s, when it was customary to bring home fresh cuts of meat from the local butcher and gather around the kitchen table for a family meal at the end of the day.

Victims of the trend not only include those families who succumb to ordering a pizza or nuking a microwave dinner in place of a home-cooked meal. Hogan's, Ruva's, Spolka's, Mohican's and, now, despite more than 70 years as a family-owned business, Tarby's State Street Market has joined the number of small meat markets forced to close for good.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It's not easy these days," said Michael Tarby, 42, otherwise known as Turbo. "Over the years I've seen our business slowly deteriorate. You get disappointed and frustrated at points, and you just can't get over the hump."

With fond memories of his grandfather, father, Uncle Dukey and cousins tucked inside, Tarby locked the doors of his State Street meat market about two weeks ago.

The decision wasn't a spontaneous one — Tarby knew six months ago that after the holidays, high operating costs and utility bills would force him to close.

"I see now as a good time to get out of the business, before it's five or six years down the road when it's too late to start anything else," Tarby said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0