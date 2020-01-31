On this day in history for Jan. 31, 2020: Auburn pizzerias busy for Super Bowl

Jan. 31, 2000

Cliff Durfee might not live in Auburn, but he knows the roads as well as any lifelong resident. And on Super Bowl Sunday, Durfee had to tap his knowledge of Auburn's roads as he made numerous drives delivering pizzas to residents watching the game.

For pizza shops, Super Bowl Sunday is its own competition — hungry fans and Super Bowl parties all want pies, and all at the same time. Super Bowl Sunday and New Year's Eve are the pizza business's two busiest days.

Cliff drove on Grant Avenue and South Street frequently, threading his way up the side roads and avoiding parked cars. When you deliver pizzas, you learn your way around quickly.

"When I first started I only knew Route 5 and Seymour Street, now you can rarely stump me," Cliff said.

Inside the Peter's New York Pizzeria, dough slapped against floured hands, trumped only by the constant ringing of the phones. To say the shop was busy is like calling a sheet of pizza a snack.

Peter Tortorici, the owner, was taking orders for pizza the minute he opened up shop at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., employees were working on 20 pies, two pizza ovens ran at full capacity and fryers crisped chicken wings.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

