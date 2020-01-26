On this day in history for Jan. 26, 2020: Auburn school becoming medical facility

Jan. 26, 2000

AUBURN — What were once the hallways leading to the classrooms of Central High School will likely lead to doctors' offices by fall, now that the Auburn Industrial Development Authority has backed the project and agreed to act as a pass-through for the future medical facility's mortgage.

By transferring the title of the building to the authority Tuesday, doctors Robert Kalet, Dieter Eppel, Phillip Gioia and Thomas Minicucci, a health care consultant, will be exempt from a 1% mortgage tax, the 8% tax on building materials and all school, city and county taxes, so long as they agree to treat all patients with Medicare and Medicaid.

Though the title of the building will belong to AIDA, the doctors will be financially responsible for all insurance and mortgage payments. Once the building is paid for, the authority will deed the building back to the doctors, at which time they will pay all taxes in full.

Compiled by David Wilcox

