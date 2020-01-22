On this day in history for Jan. 22, 2020: Bitter cold hits Auburn

Jan. 22, 2000

AUBURN — Old Man Winter was in a pretty good mood in December, but he's gotten grouchy lately.

The recent cold snap that has descended from arctic Canada will not end anytime soon, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Temperatures Friday night were expected to dip to as low as 10 degrees below zero, with winds gusting up to 20 mph. That mix means that the wind chill factor could be almost 50 degrees below zero at times.

No immediate relief is in sight. For today, forecasters are calling for a high of 10 and lows overnight around zero Fahrenheit.

Most local residents seemed to take the chilly weather in stride.

"It doesn't bother me a bit, I get used to it very quickly," said Mike McKee, a delivery person for Johnston Paper Co. "I used to work construction outside all of the time. Some days are worse than others, but it's no big deal."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0