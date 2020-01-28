On this day in history for Jan. 28, 2020: Building a fort in Weedsport
On this day in history for Jan. 28, 2020: Building a fort in Weedsport

Look back
The Citizen file

Jan. 28, 2000

Tim Hoisington, 7, of Weedsport, takes a break from building a snow fort in the yard of his friend, Michael Rose, on Jackson Street in Weedsport.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

