Jan. 3, 2020
AUBURN — Briefly mentioning the challenges ahead of them and their hopes for the next four years, Mayor Melina Carnicelli and City Councilors Thomas McNabb and David Dempsey took their oaths of office Sunday and expressed their eagerness to work for the city.
At West Middle School, Dempsey, McNabb and Carnicelli swore to "support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the state of New York and the charter of the city of Auburn" and to "faithfully discharge the duties" of their offices to the best of their ability at the city's inauguration of the mayor and council as about 400 looked on.
Carnicelli is the first woman ever to serve as Auburn mayor.
On the second day of the new millennium, mentions of looking forward at the city's future rather than focusing on the past were stretched throughout the hour-long ceremony.
"The great days of Auburn do not lie in the past but instead lie in the future," said the Rev. Pamela Anderegg during her invocation speech.
Differentiating between hoping and expecting, Carnicelli said she expects nothing but growth and advancement for the city.
"I do not hope for progress for the city of Auburn over the next four years," Carnicelli said. "I expect it."