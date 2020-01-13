{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Head coach Tom Namisniak, left, has led the Cayuga Community College Spartans football program since its first season in 1997. Namisniak supervises the more than 95 players who are trying out for the 1997 football team. Running back Robert Williams, right, was one of the players at the Holland Stadium athletic fields during the inaugural season.

 The Citizen file

Jan. 13, 2000

AUBURN — After four winning seasons, the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees unceremoniously spiked its football team Wednesday.

With Athletic Director Ed Wagner and head coach Tom Namisniak sitting grim-faced in the back of the small meeting room at the college's Business and Industry Center, President Dennis Golladay explained how the football program has drained "human and fiscal resources" from the college, especially in the last year.

Moments later, after little discussion, the board of trustees voted unanimously to discontinue the football program, effective immediately.

"We are prepared to send out letters in the morning to all the student athletes on the football team informing them of this decision and offering to help them with their future with Cayuga, or a transfer to another college," Golladay said. 

There were 81 players on last season's Spartan team.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

