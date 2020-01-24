On this day in history for Jan. 24, 2020: Cuomo mulls governor run
top story
LOOKING BACK

On this day in history for Jan. 24, 2020: Cuomo mulls governor run

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo, left, gets ready for a pheasant hunt in Savannah. With him are New York Assemblymen Dick Smith, center, of Buffalo, and Michael Bragman, of Cicero.

 The Citizen file

Jan. 24, 2000

SAVANNAH — Seven years after Federal Housing Secretary Andrew Cuomo went off to Washington, he said it's time to retrace his steps.

"New York is home," Cuomo said Sunday after an afternoon of pheasant hunting at a private preserve just west of Syracuse. "I want to come back to New York. The only question is when."

"When" could be 2002, the next time New York voters elect a governor. Friends have said Andrew wants to take back the governorship that his father, Mario Cuomo, lost in 1994 to Republican George Pataki, and he did little to dispel that sentiment.

"I want to focus on the presidential (election), then look at all the options," Cuomo said after joining state Assembly Majority Leader Michael Bragman and Buffalo-area Assemblyman Dick Smith for the hunt on a 5,000-acre preserve owned by mall developer Robert Congel. "An option that I would take a serious look at is coming back and running for governor."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News