On this day in history for Jan. 24, 2020: Cuomo mulls governor run

Jan. 24, 2000

SAVANNAH — Seven years after Federal Housing Secretary Andrew Cuomo went off to Washington, he said it's time to retrace his steps.

"New York is home," Cuomo said Sunday after an afternoon of pheasant hunting at a private preserve just west of Syracuse. "I want to come back to New York. The only question is when."

"When" could be 2002, the next time New York voters elect a governor. Friends have said Andrew wants to take back the governorship that his father, Mario Cuomo, lost in 1994 to Republican George Pataki, and he did little to dispel that sentiment.

"I want to focus on the presidential (election), then look at all the options," Cuomo said after joining state Assembly Majority Leader Michael Bragman and Buffalo-area Assemblyman Dick Smith for the hunt on a 5,000-acre preserve owned by mall developer Robert Congel. "An option that I would take a serious look at is coming back and running for governor."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

