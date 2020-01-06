Jan. 6, 2000
BRUTUS — Four people escaped serious injury Wednesday after a helicopter they were flying in crashed about 200 feet from the Onondaga County line.
The helicopter was carrying a pilot and three Auburn-based New York State Electric and Gas employees conducting a routine power line check.
You have free articles remaining.
At about 2 p.m., the helicopter was traveling along Route 31 in the town of Brutus about 100 feet above the ground and 50 feet above the power lines when a s trong gust of wind caused the pilot, Chester Cichon, to lose control of the Bell Jet Ranger helicopter, according to an incident report filed by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
When he could not regain control of the aircraft, Cichon looked for the safest spot to land and cut the power, causing the helicopter to corkscrew to the ground, the report stated.
Cichon works for the Oneida-based Aviation Services Unlimited and has 20 years of experience.