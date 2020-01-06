{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Sgt. Rob Outhouse, top, Detective Ralph Gray and Bell Jet helicopter pilot Chester Cichon survey the scene after the helicopter Cichon was piloting crashed near Route 31 in the town of Brutus. No one was seriously injured when the helicopter, carrying three Auburn-based New York State Electric and Gas employees, went down.

 The Citizen file

Jan. 6, 2000

BRUTUS — Four people escaped serious injury Wednesday after a helicopter they were flying in crashed about 200 feet from the Onondaga County line.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot and three Auburn-based New York State Electric and Gas employees conducting a routine power line check.

At about 2 p.m., the helicopter was traveling along Route 31 in the town of Brutus about 100 feet above the ground and 50 feet above the power lines when a s trong gust of wind caused the pilot, Chester Cichon, to lose control of the Bell Jet Ranger helicopter, according to an incident report filed by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

When he could not regain control of the aircraft, Cichon looked for the safest spot to land and cut the power, causing the helicopter to corkscrew to the ground, the report stated.

Cichon works for the Oneida-based Aviation Services Unlimited and has 20 years of experience.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

