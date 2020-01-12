{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Harold Walter clears dirt off Route 326 after a tanker truck filled with milk flipped in Aurelius. Walter is a firefighter with the Aurelius Fire Department.

 The Citizen file

Jan. 12, 2000

AURELIUS — The hard work of some area cows went to waste Tuesday as 7,000 gallons of milk spilled into a Route 326 culvert.

A tanker truck skidded off the road into a culvert on Route 326 near Pinckney Road at 4:05 p.m., sending the driver to Auburn Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and causing the milk to spill into the culvert.

Members of the Aurelius Fire Department set up hay balls to soak up the oil and diesel fuel that also spilled when the tanker truck rolled over.

Firefighters were unable to reach the diesel cap that controls the flow of diesel fuel and were unable to contain the fuel leaking into the culvert, said Kevin Foster, chief of the Aurelius Fire Department.

"It was a brand new 2000 Mac truck," Foster said. "It had a pretty full tank of milk." 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

