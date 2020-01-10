Jan. 10, 2000
MORAVIA — Friday was Millard Fillmore's 200th birthday and, as they do each year, members of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society had a birthday party for him.
Fillmore was toasted by about 20 local history buffs at the historical society with a salute by county Historian Tom Eldred: "To President Fillmore, the 13th president of the United States, who did his community proud. To him we hold this honor."
The historical society then sat down to a dish-to-pass lunch followed by birthday cake.
A birthday gift of a bottle of bubble bath was opened to perpetuate the hoax that Fillmore brought indoor plumbing to the White House.
The group was treated to a history lesson by Eldred, who, to everyone's surprise, was able to tell them things about Fillmore they had not known.
The historical society seeks to promote Fillmore as the county's favorite son. The much-maligned president is often the butt of jokes and, more seriously, frequently criticized for his support of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, part of a series of compromises made with southern states early in his administration.