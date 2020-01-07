Jan. 7, 2000
While gourmet joe and Italian delights made their exit when The Red Monk and Locastros left downtown Auburn last month, new tenants ringing in the year 2000 will offer a new array of products in Auburn's central business district, including bookbinding and hearing aids.
"Even though you hear of all these businesses leaving, I came to Auburn," said Jim Meyer, founder and owner of Meyer Book Binding, a new business in the Auburn Furniture Building on Osborne Street.
Once an employee at General Electric, where he worked in the electronics division for 20 years, Meyer went from high tech to low tech when he began his bookbinding business in the basement of his home, he said. By moving the venture to downtown, Meyer hoes his company will be another small, successful business to make its mark on Auburn.
"Look at Jon and Ann Robson at Auburn Document Centre, and look at Joe the barber — everybody knows Joe, said Meyer, 51, who has lived in Auburn for the past 50 years. "These are all small businesses that are right here, and they're not going anywhere. So it's neat."
With a similar outlook on the city's small, customer service-based businesses, Ed Keller and Tom Nardella will open an Auburn branch of their enterprise, Ear-Q, on the corner of South and Genesee streets next week.
Though he doesn't have a personal connection to the city or downtown, Pete Mitchell of Geneva is a week away from opening Parker's Grille & Tap House on Genesee Street, a sister to the bar and restaurant already serving customers in Geneva.
In April, Savings Bank of the Finger Lakes will open a branch of the Geneva-based bank in the former W.T. Grant building.