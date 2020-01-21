On this day in history for Jan. 21, 2020: Nine-member land claim jury ready for trial

Jan. 21, 2000

SYRACUSE — Five women and four men will decide how much the state will pay the Cayuga Indians to compensate for the loss of 64,000 acres of land in Cayuga and Seneca counties.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Lawyers agreed on the nine-member jury just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Those picked will hear opening arguments Monday morning in the 20-year Indian land claim case, which pits the Cayuga Indian Nation, the Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma and the federal government against New York state.

Picked for duty are an Onondaga County probation officer, a math teacher at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, a SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry employee, a sales manager with John Deere, a senior contractor administrator with Niagara Mohawk, a welder with Carrier Corp., a lock operator with the state Canal Corp. who works in Oswego, a registered nurse and a part-time customer service representative with Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

All of the jurors are white. Five have college degrees.

U.S. District Court Judge Neal P. McCurn told potential jurors to expect two to three weeks of testimony in the case.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0