On this day in history for Jan. 20, 2020: Rough times for downtown Auburn

Jan. 20, 2000

AUBURN — Many lifelong residents remember Auburn's good old days, when downtown businesses thrived and the storefronts were all occupied. They remember walking up and down the bustling streets of the city center, buying their staples for the week and waving to their neighbors, friends and relatives.

But since the good old days, the city's downtown district has declined, as shopping patterns shifted from downtown stores to the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius and more recently to the discount stores on Grant Avenue. With the decline of downtown came a cry for help from downtown business owners and residents nostalgic for the thriving downtown of years past.

"Comparing downtown now to the way it was 40 years ago just isn't a fair comparison," said Katie Moran, Auburn Downtown Partnership manager. "Downtowns all over the state are hurting and Auburn's downtown just isn't that bad. It is not like Auburn has the only downtown that is in trouble."

For the past decade, a partnership of public and private interests has worked to improve the downtown district. Since then, the city has worked with downtown business owners to establish a downtown district managed by the Auburn Downtown Partnership. Their intention now is focused on creating a business improvement district.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

