Jan. 8, 2000
SENECA FALLS — In October, Ken Burns came to Seneca Falls to debut his film of the women's rights movement, "Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony."
Now, people can discover more about how the film was made and the life of Stanton in an exhibit at the Women's Rights National Historical Park.
"It explains some of the unexplained questions from the film," said Mary Ellen Snyder, chief of interpretation at the park.
The exhibit, "Elizabeth Cady Stanton: An Extraordinary Woman," uses artifacts from the film along with documents from the women's rights movement to recreate some of the scenes from Burns' movie.
"We did that so that visitors would understand the connection between his work in the film and the park," Snyder said.
The exhibit includes footage about the making of the film from PBS, footage that was produced as a promotional video and never shown on national television, Snyder said.
The exhibit also supplements parts of the life of Stanton that could not fit into the film.
"The themes of the exhibit are the themes that Ken used," Snyder said. "For example, she had issues with her father."
Those issues are examined in more depth in a section of the exhibit titled "Not Her Father's Daughter," and the reasons why Anthony did not come to the first Women's Rights Convention, which was not a focus of the film, Snyder said.