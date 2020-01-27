On this day in history for Jan. 27, 2020: Shoveling at the Seward House
top story
LOOKING BACK

On this day in history for Jan. 27, 2020: Shoveling at the Seward House

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

Jan. 27, 2000

Seward House assistant curator Paul McDonald shovels snow at the house after a storm.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News