Nov. 25, 1994
AUBURN — It's the crackdown that never was.
Last year, city councilors talked tough about throwing the book at landlords with houses that had been illegally carved into apartments. They expounded on how the illegal conversions contributed to crumbling neighborhoods and persistent overcrowding. Then they created a stiff fine to show how serious they were.
But they never asked Building Inspector Jim Moore if he had the staff to go after the culprits, and they never discussed hiring someone to help him get the job done.
A year later, there have been no fines and no apartments ripped out. In fact, many landlords haven't even been notified they are breaking the zoning law, although most doubtless know it.
Last winter, amid a public uproar from residents who were sick of overcrowded neighborhoods, traffic and noise, councilors established a $500- to $1,000-per-day fine for owners of illegal conversions.
Mayor Guy Cosentino and Councilor Jim Hutchinson championed the crackdown when councilors unanimously voted to establish the higher fines.
Cosentino had touted the new fines as adding "teeth" to the zoning laws and "hitting people in the place it hurts, and that's the wallet."
That was 11 months ago, and nobody's wallet is suffering.