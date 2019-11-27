Nov. 27, 1994
The first time she picked up a bowling ball, the ball had all the control. She had just conquered walking, and the 2-year-old was beginning bowling.
Waddling up to the line, she used all her might, rocking the ball back with two hands between her legs and down the lane it went.
In the 16 years that have passed, Auburn's Michelle Feldman has improved her form and improved her average, but still kept the desire to knock down all the pins as hard as she could.
"I just love to bowl," Feldman said. "My grandparents urged me on to bowl. After that, it was just something I wanted to do. It's something I want to do all my life."
Taking advantage of her grandparents' ownership of the Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles, Michelle practiced, practiced and practiced her skill. Knocking down pins and setting up an opportunity.
This fall, Feldman took advantage of that opportunity, beginning her professional career on the Ladies' Pro Bowling Tour.
"I just figured I have the talent, someone to back me (her grandparents, I'm young, I don't have a lot of ties at home and nothing to worry about," Feldman said.
And she was right.
Feldman has burst onto the pro tour and made a dent as a bowler to watch. In the few short months she was on tour, she cashed some checks and rolled a 300 game.
"Everything has been great," she said. "It's just totally different. I've never seen so many women bowling, and who bowl so well. And to see the people you've watched on TV — right there — and learn from them, see how they use equipment, how they use the lanes, how they adjust. It's the best thing that ever happened to me."