Nov. 13, 1994
(No paper Nov. 12, 1994)
AUBURN — James Malone turned his back on the catcalls and slurs.
"Go back to Rochester." "We don't want you here."
Some regulars at Auburn City Council meetings spat their disgust for Malone during a break in a council meeting. Earlier, someone had accused him of "screwing the whole community" and suggested he "take a hike."
You have free articles remaining.
Malone resumed answering coucilors' questions and explaining his recommendations. As usual, his impassive face and straight back belied nothing but the steadfast professional.
It was just one more Thursday, another city council meeting, and another show of disdain for Auburn's city manager, only 2 1/2 years on the job.
Malone has never enjoyed smashing reviews from Auburn's political groupies — the former employees, the party pundits, the folks who have seen too much go wrong.
He got off to a bad start, and it seems to be getting worse.
"He seems to be the lightning rod," City Councilor Bob Bergan said. "When things go wrong, he seems to be the person who is blamed by the public, or at least the people who come to council meetings. He has become the ralling point or the focal point of what's happening in the city, for the negative feelings at City Hall."