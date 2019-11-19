Nov. 20, 1994
(No paper Nov. 19, 1994)
AUBURN — They were once the literal cornerstones of the national economic psyche, where men and women in aprons scribbled the costs of the staffs of life on rough brown paper with thick grease pencils.
They were the quintessential origins of hundreds of the nation's political and business leaders. Mario Cuomo's parents owned one. Bill Clinton's grandparents did, too.
They are the small grocery stores, neighborhood shops known as "mom and pops" and, though these independent corner groceries have been all but squeezed out of many similarly sized cities, in Auburn the mom-and-pops are still a vital part of the economic landscape.
Their proprietors say they still know the neighbors; they see the kids grow from tykes, who have to stand on tiptoe to slid their change across the counter, to young adults. They say the work is hard, but the rewards of independence are ample compensation.
Pat Brown, owner of White House Grocery on East Genesee Street, said the city has preserved a sense of neighborhood, and that has helped preserve the mom-and-pop.
"The whole city knows each other," Brown said. "If somebody knows me and they want a pork roast, they come here. Same with a store on the west end. They know them, they go there."
Doug Mason, who owns Doug's on Anna Street with his wife, Mary, agreed.
"Auburn's a unique town," he said, "a real mix of urban and suburban. There are still a lot of people without cars. That's what keeps us in business."