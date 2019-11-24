Nov. 23, 1994
(Nov. 24, 1994, paper unavailable)
AUBURN — Jackie Borza is not quite old enough to vote, but already she knows her politics.
Yesterday, during West Middle School's Democratic convention, the 13-year-old politician ran past the red, white and blue decorations in the auditorium, which was thundering with applause. The nominee for student body president approached the stage, shook hands with a few of her colleagues and approached the microphone.
You have free articles remaining.
"I just want to say thank you for all your support and votes," said Borza, adding that the students ought to support her vice presidential running mate, Laura Mazzeo.
Welcome to the junior high school's annual convention, where students got more than just a lesson on the electoral college. The school's 575 students are grouped as delegates to the 50 states so they can nominate a president and vice president. Today, two other candidates will get nominated at the Republican convention and the four will go head to head against each other in an upcoming debate, planned the day before students will enter a voting booth and pull a lever for whomever they think can do the job best.
"It's pretty neat," 12-year-old Chris Daloia said about the convention. "There's nobody telling us who we have to vote for. We make our own decisions."