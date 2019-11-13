Nov. 13, 1994
AUBURN — Shelley Augustine survived basic training. She peeled potatoes. After more than 20 years, she can still make a heck of a hospital corner when she makes a bed.
Augustine recounted her experiences in the Women's Army Corps in the early 1970s at a Veterans Day observance outside City hall Friday morning, in a ceremony that included such traditions as lowering the American flag to half-staff, and the playing of taps.
You have free articles remaining.
The ceremony's theme was "A Salute to Female Veterans" and Augustine, the featured speaker, was one of a half-dozen women veterans present. Also on hand were delegations from local military fraternal organizations and the Air Force junior ROTC from Auburn High School.
When she enlisted in the early 1970s, it was into the Women's Army Corps. Her experience in the military is similar to that of many other women before 1982, before women's roles in the military were expanded.
"I wish I could say I had been a nurse, or took mortar fire," she said after the ceremony, "but you know, vets tell me, 'Don't apologize for doing your job. You did your job.'"