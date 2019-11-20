Nov. 20, 1994
LEDYARD — Planning board members here are feeling their way through the town's zoning process for the first time.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The board is not new; the zoning law is.
Mary Jane Dann, president of the Aurora Shoe Co., met with planning board members for a sketch plan conference Friday night. Dann wants to move the 4-year-old shoe-making business from its current location — 1,500 square feet of rented space in the former village schoolhouse in Aurora — to a new 5,000-square-foot building on property she purchased in Ledyard in September.