Nov. 27, 1994
(No paper Nov. 26, 1994)
AUBURN — Among the thousands of holiday shoppers out and about Friday, it was probably Marcia Delamarter of Savannah who came closest to epitomizing the shop-til-you-drop spirit of the day after Thanksgiving.
Arms laden with shopping bags, Delamarter shrugged when asked if she was going to spend more on gifts this year than last year.
"I always say I'm going to cut back," she said while walking to her car in the Auburn Plaza parking lot, "and I always end up spending more."
Throughout the Auburn area, merchants reported a very strong day of sales, and customers exhibited a jaunty bonhomie while digging into their wallets. The day after Thanksgiving traditionally brings more people out to shop than any other. With local unemployment at a record low 4.6 percent, Friday was expected to be a good day at the till.
However, as of noon Friday, a smiling J.C. Penney manager, Skip Allman, said customer spending had exceeded last year's same-day figures by 15.5 percent, well above the increase he had expected.